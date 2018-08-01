202
Lawyer: Louisiana trooper shot teen in back at traffic stop

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 11:35 am 08/01/2018 11:35am
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A lawyer for a 19-year-old man shot by a Louisiana state trooper during a traffic stop says he was shot in the back and shrapnel near his spine has left him without feeling in his feet.

Don Cazayoux tells The Advocate that the teen remains hospitalized after the July 10 shooting.

Louisiana State Police have said Trooper Kasha Domingue believed the teen was charging toward her and shot him. Cazayoux disputed the account, saying “it’s hard to be charging at somebody when you’re shot in the back.”

State police spokesman J.B. Slaton declined to comment on the lawyer’s remarks.

Domingue’s attorney, Floyd Falcon, said last week that her body camera was “defective.” Police recovered surveillance video from a grocery store.

The 19-year-old was not booked in the traffic stop.

