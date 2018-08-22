202
Georgia school superintendent placed on leave

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 7:46 pm 08/22/2018 07:46pm
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia schools superintendent accused of using racist language in two recorded conversations and of discriminating against a black employee has been placed on administrative leave.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Buford School System placed Superintendent Geye (pronounced GUY) Hamby on leave effective Tuesday.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the race-discrimination lawsuit says Hamby repeatedly used slurs to refer to black workers at a construction site, saying he wanted to kill them. The plaintiff, 66-year-old Mary Ingram, worked for the district for nearly two decades before she was fired in 2017. She says she was discriminated against for speaking up for the black community at school board meetings.

Hamby declined to comment on the advice of district counsel. School board attorney Walt Britt says the recordings’ authenticity hasn’t been determined.

