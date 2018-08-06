The Latest: Pilot’s emergency call didn’t specify problem

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a small plane crash in Southern California (all times local): 10:20 a.m. An investigator says the pilot declared an emergency but didn’t state the nature of his…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a small plane crash in Southern California (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

An investigator says the pilot declared an emergency but didn’t state the nature of his problem before a Cessna nosedived into a Southern California parking lot, killing all five people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s Albert Nixon said he didn’t know Monday how much time elapsed between the distress call and the crash.

Nixon says the Cessna 414 struck four vehicles when it came down Sunday in a Santa Ana parking lot. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The five victims included three co-workers at a Northern California real estate company and two of their family members.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

10:10 a.m.

A real estate company says three of its employees and two of their family members were killed in a Southern California plane crash.

Pacific Union CEO Mark A. McLaughlin says Monday that the firm is mourning the loss of three real estate agents: Nasim Ghanadan, Floria Hakimi and Lara Shepherd. They worked together at the company’s office in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Danville.

McLaughlin says Hakimi’s son Navid Hakimi and Shepherd’s husband Scott Shepherd, the plane’s pilot, were also killed Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board plans a Monday press conference addressing the crash of the single-engine Cessna into a shopping center parking lot in Santa Ana. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

7:15 a.m.

Authorities have identified the five people killed in the crash of a small plane in the parking lot of a Southern California shopping center.

Nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna suddenly nosedived Sunday during its approach to John Wayne Airport southeast of Los Angeles. The pilot and all four passengers were killed.

The Orange County coroner’s office on Monday identified the victims as 53-year-old Scott Shepherd and 42-year-old Lara Shepherd of Diablo, California; 62-year-old Floria Hakimi of Danville, California; 32-year-old Navid Hakimi of Los Angeles; and 29-year-old Nasim Ghanadan of Alamo, California. Scott Shepherd was the pilot.

The plane took off Sunday from an airport in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Concord.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

12 a.m.

Authorities say five people on board a small plane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the Cessna crashed in a Southern California parking lot.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac says the twin-engine plane declared an emergency Sunday before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.

Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi says the Cessna was heading to the airport when it came down and struck an empty parked car in the lot of a Staples store. He says there was no fire and nobody on the ground was hurt.

Photos from the scene show the plane upright but on its belly. Several streets surrounding a nearby shopping center and the South Coast Plaza mall are closed.

