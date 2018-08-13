202
Kentucky mayor charged after hit-and-run injury accident

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 1:02 pm 08/13/2018 01:02pm
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say they’ve identified a hit-and-run driver who injured a child on a bicycle: They say it’s the town’s mayor.

Kentucky State Police say Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler has been ordered to appear in court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say the child was hit in Somerset Sunday evening and taken to a local hospital, and then flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Police said Monday that they did not know the juvenile’s current condition.

Girdler did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Topics:
National News
