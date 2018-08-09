202
Judge allows release of man who confessed to 3 killings

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 3:24 pm 08/09/2018 03:24pm
FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, convicted killer Nathaniel Cook leaves Lucas County Common Pleas Court in Toledo, Ohio. Cook, who confessed to a string of rapes and murders with his brother, is set to find out whether a judge will release him from prison. Cook's attorneys say a plea deal signed nearly two decades ago requires him to be freed after he’s finished serving 20 years. (Dave Zapotosky/The Blade via AP, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A judge is allowing the release of an inmate who confessed to killing three people in Ohio during a string of murders in the 1980s.

The judge on Thursday ruled that a decades-old plea deal requires the court to release 59-year-old Nathanial Cook now that he’s finished serving 20 years.

Lucas County Judge Linda Jennings said that she looked for a way to keep Cook in prison, but she couldn’t find one.

The agreement forced Cook and his brother to confess to raping and killing young women during a string of eight murders in the Toledo area during the 1980s.

Families of the victims say the confessions from the Cook brothers gave them needed answers, but they wrote letters asking the judge to stop Nathaniel Cook’s release.

