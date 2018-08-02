202
Home » National News » Judge adds to money…

Judge adds to money owned by imprisoned ex-Detroit mayor

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 10:38 am 08/02/2018 10:38am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The amount of money owed by imprisoned former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is growing.

The Detroit News reports U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts on Wednesday ordered Kilpatrick to pay more than $550,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, raising his debts from taxes, criminal cases and other matters to more than $11.5 million.

The SEC said in a civil case that Kilpatrick was part of a scheme to strong-arm a city pension fund businessman for private flights, concert tickets and other perks.

Kilpatrick asked in April for the judgment to be set aside.

Kilpatrick was sentenced in 2013 to 28 years in prison for corruption during his years in office. The 48-year-old seeking a pardon or clemency from President Donald Trump.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500