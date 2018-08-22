202
Home » National News » Jordanian officer among 2…

Jordanian officer among 2 killed in Texas helicopter crash

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 4:44 pm 08/22/2018 04:44pm
Share

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — Jordanian military officials say a 27-year-old fighter pilot from the Middle Eastern nation was one of two people killed in a helicopter crash in Texas.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement Wednesday that 1st Lt. Ahmed Ali Mohammed Khalif al-Khawaldeh died during a training trip to Texas. Several military bases in Texas provide training to foreign armed forces allied with the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter struck a power line Tuesday and crashed into a field east of Georgetown, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Austin.

Also killed was 58-year-old Michael Hawley of Dothan, Alabama, whom the U.S. Army said was a Brunner Aerospace employee under contract for its Security Assistance Training Management Organization.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500