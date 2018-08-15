202
Home » National News » John Lennon's killer is…

John Lennon’s killer is up for parole for 10th time

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 4:04 pm 08/15/2018 04:04pm
Share
People walk by the entrance to the Dakota Apartments, in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, where John Lennon was shot by Mark Chapman in 1980. New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis asked at a news conference for the State Parole Board to deny parole to Chapman when they meet next week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who killed John Lennon is up for parole again.

Mark David Chapman is scheduled to go before New York’s parole board next week, in what will be his 10th attempt to win release. A decision is expected within two weeks of the parole hearing.

The now 63-year-old Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende (WEHN’-dee) Correctional Facility in western New York. He shot and killed the former Beatle outside his Manhattan apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

The state Board of Parole last denied parole to Chapman two years ago.

In that decision, the board noted that Chapman has since described the murder as “selfish and evil.” It determined that Chapman should remain behind bars, in part because of the premeditated and “celebrity-seeking” nature of the crime.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500