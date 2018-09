By The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Sheriff: 3 dead including gunman in Florida shooting, suspect believed to be 24-year-old Baltimore man.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Sheriff: 3 dead including gunman in Florida shooting, suspect believed to be 24-year-old Baltimore man.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.