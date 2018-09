By The Associated Press

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa official says suspect in custody in Mollie Tibbetts’ death being held on federal immigration detainer.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa official says suspect in custody in Mollie Tibbetts’ death being held on federal immigration detainer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.