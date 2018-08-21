202
Indiana man gets 15-year prison term in terror-related case

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 8:47 am 08/21/2018 08:47am
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to terror-related charges has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen on Monday also sentenced Marlonn Hicks of Crown Point to three years of supervised release, to be served after his prison term.

Hicks pleaded guilty in 2016 to distributing information regarding the manufacture and use of explosives with the intent the information be used for and in furtherance of a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Hicks talked online with individuals who were cooperating with the government about carrying out an attack in the U.S. and wanting to travel to Islamic State-controlled territory.

Hicks’ attorney read a statement in which Hicks claimed he is “not a menace to society,” but “a big teddy bear that got emotional.”

Topics:
