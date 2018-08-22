202
Indiana man charged in alleged plot to poison baby girl

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018
This undated booking photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department shows Sir Marshall S. Snyder III, also known as Marshall Snyder, who is has been charged with conspiring with his girlfriend to try to poison her infant niece by adding crushed painkillers to a bottle of breast milk. (Allen County Sheriff's Department via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been charged with conspiring with his girlfriend to try to poison her infant niece by adding crushed painkillers to a bottle of breast milk.

The Journal Gazette reports that 23-year-old Sir Marshall S. Snyder III, also known as Marshall Snyder, is accused of telling Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda to kill the girl in text and Facebook messages. Records say the 23-year-old Fort Wayne man helped her flee to Michigan, where she was arrested last September.

Snyder is charged with aiding attempted murder. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Rodriguez-Miranda was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder . Authorities say the Fort Wayne woman tried to poison her niece in January 2017 using a bottle of milk containing enough crushed painkillers to kill an adult.

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

