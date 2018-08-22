How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wall Street notched another milestone Wednesday as the bull market in U.S. stocks set a record for longevity, beating the bull market of the 1990s that ended in the dot-com collapse in 2000. The milestone…

Wall Street notched another milestone Wednesday as the bull market in U.S. stocks set a record for longevity, beating the bull market of the 1990s that ended in the dot-com collapse in 2000.

The milestone arrived on a listless day of trading that led to an uneven finish for the major U.S. stock indexes. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks eked out its second all-time high in a row.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 1.14 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,861.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 88.69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,733.60.

The Nasdaq composite gained 29.92 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,889.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 4.50 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,722.54, a record.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.69 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 64.28 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 72.77 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.60 points, or 1.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 188.21 points, or 7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,014.38 points, or 4.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 985.71 points, or 14.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 187.03 points, or 12.2 percent.

