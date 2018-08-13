202
Home » National News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 5:00 pm 08/13/2018 05:00pm
Share

U.S. stocks fell further Monday as Turkey’s central bank was unable to stop a steep plunge in the nation’s currency. That’s helping to push the dollar higher, hurting big exporters.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 11.35 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,821.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 125.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,187.70.

The Nasdaq composite shed 19.40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,819.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 11.49 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,675.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 148.32 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Dow is up 468.48 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 916.31 points, or 13.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 139.80 points, or 9.1 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500