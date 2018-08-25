202
Homeland Security agent kills man after being hit by vehicle

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 2:31 pm 08/25/2018 02:31pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a federal agent has shot and killed someone who struck him with a vehicle outside a bar in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the Homeland Security agent was working with state Alcohol Law Enforcement to inspect a Charlotte bar around 2 a.m. Saturday when there was a disturbance in the parking lot.

Police say the officers went outside Tropix Bar and Lounge, and 30-year-old Donald Janvier struck the agent with a vehicle. The agent fired back, and Janvier was killed.

Police said in a statement the agent was not seriously injured. Authorities have not released the name of the agent.

Homeland Security spokesman Bryan Cox says the agent was working for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on a criminal investigation and not an immigration matter.

National News
