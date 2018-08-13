202
Home once owned by Howard Hughes sells for $1.35M

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 9:32 am 08/13/2018 09:32am
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A home once owned by billionaire Howard Hughes has sold for $1.35 million.

KNTV-TV reports the three-bedroom home located along a secluded desert road in Palm Springs, California, retains the style of the 1950s. It features a lagoon-shaped pool, and comedian Bob Hope was once a neighbor.

The identity of the buyer was not immediately released.

Hughes, who was an aviation tycoon and film mogul, lived in hotels during the final years of his life. He was 70 years old when he died in 1976.

Information from: KNTV-TV.

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
