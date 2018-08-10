High number of Cape Cod mosquitoes with West Nile virus

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Public health officials say an unusually high number of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus on Cape Cod. The Cape Cod Times reports that state Department of Health said…

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Public health officials say an unusually high number of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus on Cape Cod.

The Cape Cod Times reports that state Department of Health said Thursday 14 mosquito samples from Falmouth, Barnstable, Dennis, Bourne and Yarmouth tested positive for the virus after being trapped Tuesday and July 31.

Gabrielle Sakolsky, assistant superintendent with the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project, says they had nine samples test positive for the virus for the whole season last year.

Health officials say the virus has been detected in 169 mosquito samples from across the state.

No human or animal cases of West Nile virus have been detected in the state this year.

State officials recommend people use mosquito repellent and wear protective clothing.

