202
Home » National News » AP-EU--APNewsAlert,KILL, EU

AP-EU–APNewsAlert,KILL, EU

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 9:32 am 08/30/2018 09:32am
Share

AP () — — The Associated Press has withdrawn its NewsAlert about the death of director Costa Gavras. The Greek Culture Ministry says the Tweet on which it was based came from a fake account.

The AP

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500