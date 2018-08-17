202
Clarification: Georgia-Voting Machines story

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 4:01 pm 08/17/2018 04:01pm
FILE-In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, an electronic voting machine is shown during voting in the Georgia Primary, in Kennesaw, Ga. Georgia's top elections official, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, now the Republican nominee for governor, is looking at new voting machines to replace the state's aging electronic touchscreens by 2020. Meanwhile, he's defending the current system as "accurate and secure" enough for elections this fall. (AP Photo Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story Aug. 16, The Associated Press reported that voting-integrity advocates have asked a federal judge to force Kemp to use a new paper-based balloting system in time for the November midterms.

The story should have specified that the plaintiffs say they are asking that a system already in place that uses paper ballots and scanners under some circumstances be expanded provisionally across the state. They say it would cost less than the current electronic system and would be feasible to install by November.

Government News National News
