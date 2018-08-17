Clarification: Georgia-Voting Machines story

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story Aug. 16, The Associated Press reported that voting-integrity advocates have asked a federal judge to force Kemp to use a new paper-based balloting system in time for the November…

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story Aug. 16, The Associated Press reported that voting-integrity advocates have asked a federal judge to force Kemp to use a new paper-based balloting system in time for the November midterms.

The story should have specified that the plaintiffs say they are asking that a system already in place that uses paper ballots and scanners under some circumstances be expanded provisionally across the state. They say it would cost less than the current electronic system and would be feasible to install by November.

