Fowl mess: Train-truck collision causes chicken nugget spill

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 11:29 am 08/04/2018 11:29am
NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — A truck load of boxes filled with frozen chicken nuggets spilled in a Tennessee town, covering an intersection in mounds of nuggets, following an accident involving a train and a tractor-trailer.

Newport resident Linda Witson described the scene Friday as “chicken nuggets for blocks,” WVLT-TV reported.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency says the refrigerated trailer was carrying a full load of Tyson Chicken Nuggets when the collision occurred.

Officials say no injuries were reported. The intersection was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess.

National News
