202
Home » National News » Former 'ER' actress killed…

Former ‘ER’ actress killed in police shooting

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio August 31, 2018 3:00 pm 08/31/2018 03:00pm
4 Shares
Vanessa Marquez as Nurse Wendy Goldman -- Photo by: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank

(LOS ANGELES) — Vanessa Marquez, who appeared as a nurse on the medical drama ER, and also had small parts in shows like Seinfeld and Malcolm and Eddie, was shot and killed by police officers in Pasadena, California on Thursday.

ABC News has learned that cops responded to the 49-year-old woman’s home at the request of her landlord, who wanted them to perform a welfare check. When police arrived, investigators say Marquez was reportedly having seizures, and medics were called to the scene.

Cops say Marquez was suffering from mental health issues, became unresponsive and, investigators say, it appeared she couldn’t care for herself. They talked to her for over an hour and a half, detectives say, but then, she reportedly armed herself with a realistic-looking B.B. gun and pointed it at the officers.

They fatally shot her in response.

Last year, Marquez accused George Clooney of derailing her career because she spoke out against Hollywood harassment — something the former ER doctor vigorously denied.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News ER Latest News National News police shooting vanessa marquez
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500