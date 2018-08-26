202
Former Delaware day care worker sentenced for child abuse

By The Associated Press August 26, 2018 12:59 pm 08/26/2018 12:59pm
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware day care provider has been sentenced to 60 days in prison on child abuse charges.

The News Journal reports Angela Flewelling, the former owner of a Middletown-area day care, was sentenced late last week on charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Flewelling, who had faced up to three years in prison, addressed the court in tears and apologized.

Her day care was closed in November after police said video surveillance showed her dragging and kicking children.

Flewelling’s husband reported the footage to police.

Prosecutors said the victims were each under the age of 3, too young to communicate.

Superior Court Judge Vivian Medinilla said none of the victims required substantial medical treatment.

Topics:
National News
