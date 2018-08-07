202
Flagstaff fire officials rescue man stuck in storm drain

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 5:49 pm 08/07/2018 05:49pm
In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 photo, firefighters with the Flagstaff Fire Department carry a man who was caught in a storm drain in Flagstaff, Ariz. Officials believe the man crawled into the drain and fell through a series of drainage tubes. (Flagstaff Fire Department via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fire officials in Arizona say a man who told them he was trapped in a storm drain for two days needed a special operations team to be rescued.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports crews found the man Saturday afternoon about 30 feet (9 meters) below the ground. Officials believe he crawled into a storm drain on the east side of Flagstaff and fell through a series of drainage tubes.

Flagstaff Fire Department Capt. Todd George says the man had some serious injuries and couldn’t move.

He says the man was found in 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) of standing water left by heavy rains.

The department’s special operations team used a technical rope rescue to hoist the man horizontally out of the ground.

This story has been corrected to say that the Arizona Daily Sun — not the Arizona Daily Star — reported the story.

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

