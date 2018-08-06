202
Fire at Vermont Air National Guard hangar closes airport

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 5:02 pm 08/06/2018 05:02pm
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A fire at a Vermont Air National Guard hangar has caused the brief closure of an airport.

WCAX-TV reports Burlington International Airport was closed for about 25 minutes on Monday afternoon.

The fire was quickly put out.

There are no details on what caused the fire and if any flights were delayed.

