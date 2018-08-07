202
Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 11:56 pm 08/07/2018 11:56pm
This undated photo provided by the Broward's Sheriff's Office shows Trayvon Newsome. The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself into authorities. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday evening, Aug. 7, 2018, that 20-year-old Newsome was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer's Fort Lauderdale office. (Broward's Sheriff's Office via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself in to authorities.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday evening that 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer’s Fort Lauderdale office around 5 p.m.

Newsome and three other men are accused of killing XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN) in June. The 20-year-old rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership. Officials have said a struggle ensued when the rapper’s sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot XXXTentacion multiple times. The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

Newsome was booked into Broward County’s Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

