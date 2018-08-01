202
Fiat Chrysler announces Italian, US services for late CEO

August 1, 2018
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says two memorial services will be held for the late CEO Sergio Marchionne (Mar-key-OHN-nay), one in Italy and another in the U.S.

The Italian service will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at Turin Cathedral near the company’s Italian headquarters. It will be open to the public.

The U.S. service is Sept. 27 at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, near Detroit. It is not clear whether the public is invited.

Marchionne died July 25 at age 66. The company has not revealed a cause of death but the Italian news agency ANSA has reported it was heart failure. A Zurich hospital said it treated him for over a year for a serious illness.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ board named Jeep CEO Mike Manley as Marchionne’s replacement.

