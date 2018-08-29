202
Fetus found in Los Angeles supermarket bathroom

By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 11:44 pm 08/29/2018 11:44pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating after a fetus was found dead in the bathroom of a supermarket.

Authorities say the fetus, which was about six months into gestation, was discovered Wednesday afternoon in a toilet at a Ralphs store in Sherman Oaks. Police later located and questioned a woman they believe to be the mother.

There was no immediate arrest pending further investigation into how the fetus died.

National News
