Federal school safety commission to meet in Alabama

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 5:23 pm 08/22/2018 05:23pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal commission on improving school safety will hold a listening session next week in Montgomery.

The Federal Commission on School Safety will meet Tuesday at the Alabama Capitol.

It is the fourth and final listening session organized by the group formed by President Donald Trump after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed.

The group will hold round table discussions with state and local agencies. There will also be a two-hour session for the public to express their views on how to improve school safety.

People who want to speak must register in advance with the commission. Members of the public may also send written comments to safety@ed.gov.

Listening sessions were held earlier in Kentucky, Washington D.C. and Wyoming.

