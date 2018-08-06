Ex-sanitarium started by Garry Trudeau ancestor up for sale

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A former sanitarium from the 19th century that made the Adirondack village of Saranac Lake famous for curing tuberculosis is up for sale. The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that the…

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A former sanitarium from the 19th century that made the Adirondack village of Saranac Lake famous for curing tuberculosis is up for sale.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that the 64-acre former Trudeau Sanatorium is listed for $6.5 million and will be auctioned on Sept. 25.

The 29-building property is currently owned by the American Management Association, a New York City-based executive training firm that purchased the site after it closed in the 1950s.

Edward Livingston Trudeau, a New York physician who survived tuberculosis, founded the site as the Adirondack Cottage Sanitarium in 1885. He’s the great-grandfather of Garry Trudeau, creator of the “Doonesbury” comic strip.

Saranac Lake became known as a center for treating TB sufferers, with many staying in what were known as “cure cottages.”

