Ex-Milwaukee TV reporter reaches deal in ballpark punch

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 4:44 pm 08/09/2018 04:44pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee television reporter has reached a plea deal for punching a reporter from another station at a Brewers baseball game.

Former WITI-TV reporter Adair “A.J.” Bayatpour would avoid a felony record under the deferred prosecution agreement.

The 31-year-old Bayatpour was charged with battery for an incident at Miller Park in April. Police say he broke the nose of another man who was demanding an apology to his fiancee.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Bayatpour pleaded guilty Thursday, but the judge withheld conviction. If Bayatpour follows the terms of the deal, prosecutors will amend the charge to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Defense attorney Julius Kim says Bayatpour felt threatened when he instinctively struck first at the other reporter.

But the victim disputes the defense suggestion that he shared any blame for the fight.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News
