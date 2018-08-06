202
Ex-Barbados Parliament official arrested in Florida

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 6:33 pm 08/06/2018 06:33pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A former member of the Parliament of Barbados has been arrested in Florida on conspiracy and money laundering charges filed in Brooklyn federal court.

Donville Inniss, a legal permanent U.S. resident and ex-member of the Barbados parliament and a former industry minister there, was arrested Friday.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue announced the arrest, saying an indictment was unsealed Monday.

The 52-year-old Inniss was released on a $50,000 bond after appearing in Tampa federal court. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Inniss conspired to accept $36,000 in bribes from high-level executives of a Barbados-based insurance company in 2015 and 2016. They say he laundered the money in the U.S.

They also say he helped the company obtain government contracts.

