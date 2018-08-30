202
Home » National News » Emmy Rossum exiting 'Shameless'…

Emmy Rossum exiting ‘Shameless’ after upcoming 9th season

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 7:39 pm 08/30/2018 07:39pm
Share
FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Emmy Rossum attends the "Shameless" FYC event in Los Angeles. Showtime announced that the upcoming ninth season of "Shameless" would be Rossum's last. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to “Shameless” after the show’s upcoming ninth season.

In an emotional Facebook post Thursday, Rossum said playing her complex character was a “gift” and called the past eight years the best of her life.

Showtime Networks programming chief Gary Levine said the network was saddened by Rossum’s decision to leave and praised her work as Fiona, daughter to William H. Macy’s dysfunctional patriarch, Frank.

In 2016, Rossum reportedly sought pay parity with fellow series star Macy.

Executive producer John Wells said work is underway on a season finale aimed at giving Rossum and her character a worthy send-off.

As the series continues, Wells said, the door will remain open for Rossum’s Fiona to visit or return home.

The ninth season of “Shameless” debuts Sept. 9.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500