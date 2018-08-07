202
Home » National News » Electronic devices examined as…

Electronic devices examined as duck boat inquiry continues

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 12:38 pm 08/07/2018 12:38pm
Share
FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised. Federal officials are reviewing cellphones, a camera and a recording device found with the duck boat that sank in a storm last month in southern Missouri, as part of investigations into the disaster that killed 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board provided few new details in a preliminary report issued Tuesday, Aug. 7. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials are reviewing cellphones, a camera and a recording device found with a duck boat that sank in a storm last month in southern Missouri, as part of investigations into the disaster that killed 17 people .

The National Transportation Safety Board provided few new details in a preliminary report issued Tuesday.

The SIM card from the video recording system on the vessel already has been examined. The agency said previously that the recordings show the captain made a reference to looking at the weather radar prior to the tour of Table Rock Lake near Branson. Forecasts at the time included thunderstorm warnings.

But the NTSB say investigators are trying to determine if there is more information on the device’s hard drive. It is unclear what more it might contain.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500