Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time

By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 8:20 am 08/29/2018 08:20am
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy attend "SUBCONSCIOUS" by Bria Murphy Gallery Opening at Lace Gallery in Los Angeles. Murphy is going to be a father for the tenth time. The actor and comedian’s publicist has issued a statement that Murphy and longtime girlfriend Butcher are expecting their second child in December. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time.

The actor and comedian’s publicist has issued a statement that the 57-year-old and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child in December. Their daughter, Izzy, is 2 years old.

Murphy began a relationship with the Australian model in 2012.

Murphy’s oldest child is 29.

