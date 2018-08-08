Diocese: Delaware priest attacked at church out of hospital

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An elderly Catholic priest attacked at his Delaware church last week has been released from the hospital. Catholic Diocese of Wilmington spokesman Bob Krebs confirmed Wednesday by telephone that the Rev.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An elderly Catholic priest attacked at his Delaware church last week has been released from the hospital.

Catholic Diocese of Wilmington spokesman Bob Krebs confirmed Wednesday by telephone that the Rev. William Graney was released and continues to recover.

New Castle County police charged 25-year-old Joshua August with assault after a worker at Resurrection Parish said she saw him kick and beat Graney with a wine bottle July 30.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly said Graney had been trying to help the “troubled, homeless man” for a while. Court documents say August became upset over “weed that he wanted back” and “wanted to kill” Graney.

A member of August’s family previously told The Associated Press they had no comment.

