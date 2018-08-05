202
Deputies seek armed teen who held up boy’s lemonade stand

By The Associated Press August 5, 2018 4:07 pm 08/05/2018 04:07pm
MONROE, N.C. (AP) — Deputies in North Carolina say they’re seeking a teenager who robbed a 9-year-old’s lemonade stand at gunpoint.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the stickup happened near a traffic roundabout in Monroe, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.

Deputies say the young drink vendor reported that a male teenager with a camouflage hat and black shirt placed a black handgun to the boy’s stomach Saturday, demanded money and then fled on foot.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood tells The Charlotte Observer less than $20 in cash was stolen.

Authorities found a camouflage hat, a black BB handgun and a stolen metal tin in some nearby woods. Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle in the brush for his getaway.

