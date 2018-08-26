202
Delaware State Police say man caught with heroin after chase

By The Associated Press August 26, 2018 2:03 pm 08/26/2018 02:03pm
BLADES, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say authorities arrested an 18-year-old with bags of heroin after a chase that involved air units.

Police said in a statement Sunday that the incident began Saturday afternoon in Blades when a trooper saw a sedan cross a center line into oncoming traffic. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, passing other cars using the shoulder of the road.

The statement says the suspect then fled on foot through a wooded area and officers from other departments, including the state police aviation unit, joined the search.

When Lenear B. Kellam was eventually arrested, police say a search revealed 41 bags of heroin in his pocket. He’s facing numerous charges.

Police say Kellam was arraigned and was in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

National News
