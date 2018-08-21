202
Decomposing body found in Michigan capital’s sewer system

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 1:56 pm 08/21/2018 01:56pm
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a decomposing body has been found during a routine check of a sewer system in Michigan’s capital city.

Lansing police spokesman Bob Merritt says the body was removed from under a manhole cover Tuesday. The discovery was made by a public works crew during a check of a sewer system.

Merritt says the gender is undetermined because of the decomposition. An autopsy will be performed.

