Cuomo: Dozens trapped in homes by flash flooding, damage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say dozens of people were trapped in their homes Tuesday by fast-rising water from flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours that drenched New York state’s Finger Lakes region, inundating roads and sweeping tons of trees, debris and a camper with a woman trapped inside into one of the lakes.

Seneca County officials and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo say the woman was rescued by a boater, and emergency crews were rescuing about 50 people trapped in their homes and evacuating others by boat on Seneca Lake.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office issued a no unnecessary travel alert after roads flooded in four towns between Seneca and Cayuga lakes. County officials declared a state of emergency in the towns of Covert, Lodi, Ovid and Romulus, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) west of Albany.

