CORRECTS: California appeals court rejects new trial for Brock Turner, ex-Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault.

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 8:17 pm 08/08/2018 08:17pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — CORRECTS: California appeals court rejects new trial for Brock Turner, ex-Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said he was convicted of rape.)

National News
