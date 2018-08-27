202
Coroner: Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul died of heart disease

By The Associated Press August 27, 2018 7:43 pm 08/27/2018 07:43pm
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Vinnie Paul of HELLYEAH performs at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of the metal band Pantera, died of natural causes including heart disease. Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, that Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died June 22 at home in Las Vegas from cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of the metal band Pantera, died of natural causes including heart disease.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced Monday that Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died June 22 at home in Las Vegas from cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart.

Coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition in his death.

Abbott and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup with Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

