Company blames hacker after jobseeker told name is 'ghetto'

Company blames hacker after jobseeker told name is ‘ghetto’

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 6:46 am 08/16/2018 06:46am
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis clinic that treats men with low testosterone is blaming a hacker after a jobseeker was told her name was too “ghetto.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the situation gained attention after Hermeisha Robinson, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, posted on Facebook an email she received from Mantality Health in response to her application. The email said that the Chesterfield clinic doesn’t “consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names.”

Company owner Kevin Meuret told the newspaper that the email was “horrible” and that law enforcement has been contacted. The company is seeking information from the job-finding site where Robinson submitted her application.

Meuret says a former employee from outside Missouri is believed to have hacked the company’s email system. He says about 20 prospective employees received emails from the hacker.

