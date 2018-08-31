202
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 4:42 pm 08/31/2018 04:42pm
FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, Claire Danes, left, and Hugh Dancy arrive at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York. A publicist for the actors said Friday, Aug. 31, that the couple gave birth Monday in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed a baby boy.

A publicist for the actors told The Associated Press on Friday that the couple gave birth Monday in New York.

This is the second child for the 39-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor. They are already parents to their 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher. The actors have been married since 2009.

Danes, the “Homeland” actress, has won three Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes. The British actor Dancy starred in the TV series “Hannibal.”

