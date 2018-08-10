Children injured when school bus crashes into trees

GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say children on a summer program field trip were injured when their school bus veered off an interstate and crashed into trees in New Hampshire. Police said the school bus…

GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say children on a summer program field trip were injured when their school bus veered off an interstate and crashed into trees in New Hampshire.

Police said the school bus driver may have suffered a medical emergency in the Friday crash in Greenland.

Kendra Amaral, town manager in nearby Kittery, Maine, said 11 children and two adult counselors were on board the Kittery Community Center SAFE program vehicle. She said there were multiple, yet non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the most seriously injured were the driver, an 18-year-old counselor and a 10-year-old student.

Amaral said New Hampshire State Police were investigating the crash.

