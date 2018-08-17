202
Home » National News » Charges dropped against brother…

Charges dropped against brother of man killed by police

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 7:34 am 08/17/2018 07:34am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against the brother of a man fatally shot by Chicago police during a confrontation with an off-duty firefighter.

Michael Beal, of Indianapolis, had faced felony charges, including aggravated battery of a police officer. The Chicago Tribune reports Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against the 30-year-old Beal during a hearing Thursday before Judge Carol M. Howard.

The charges followed a road rage incident between Joshua Beal and other motorists that turned violent and resulted in him being fatally shot by police .

Prosecutors alleged Michael Beal tackled an off-duty officer, put him in a headlock and threatened to kill him after his brother was shot.

Defense attorney Sara Garber says she hadn’t expected a dismissal, but is glad it happened.

The state’s attorney’s office hasn’t commented.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500