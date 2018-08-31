202
Home » National News » Charges dropped against 3…

Charges dropped against 3 animal rights protesters

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 5:21 pm 08/31/2018 05:21pm
Share

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys say charges have been dropped against three animal rights activists arrested during a protest at Smithfield Foods’ hog processing plant in eastern North Carolina.

Attorneys said Friday that the charges were dropped Thursday against three people who faced misdemeanor charges of impeding traffic and failure to disperse. The charges stemmed from a demonstration Feb. 1 at Smithfield’s plant in Tar Heel in Bladen County.

The charges were dropped against 37-year-old Arwen Carlin of Chapel Hill; 31-year-old Curtis Vollmar of Richmond, Virginia; and 56-year-old Cheryl Travers of High Springs, Florida. Attorneys Scott Holmes and Elizabeth Haddix said eight others agreed to deferred prosecution.

A trial is scheduled Sept. 13 for another protester charged with resisting a public officer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500