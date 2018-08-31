202
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard to seek kidney

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 10:09 am 08/31/2018 10:09am
NEW YORK (AP) — A cancer survivor who lost both kidneys to the disease is using a Times Square billboard to plead for a new one.

The New York Post reports that a friend paid for the digital billboard seeking a kidney donor for Marc Weiner of Great Neck, New York.

The billboard features a photo of the 53-year-old Weiner and the words “My name is Marc. I need a kidney. YOU can help!”

Weiner says on his website that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2015 and the cancer spread to his kidneys.

Weiner says doctors removed his bladder and both kidneys, forcing him to endure “hours of debilitating dialysis” three times a week. He says a kidney transplant would put his life “on a positive path.”

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

