California man gets 40 years for mailing meth

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 7:32 am 08/02/2018 07:32am
ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A California man convicted of mailing methamphetamine to West Virginia and Virginia has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

Forty-year-old Cesar Navarro, of Los Angeles, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Elkins, West Virginia. A jury convicted him in March of meth distribution, conspiracy and other charges.

Prosecutors say Navarro regularly mailed at least one pound of crystal meth to drug dealers in Grant and Hardy counties in West Virginia, and in Frederick County, Virginia, in exchange for large amounts of cash. They say he was responsible for trafficking about 50 pounds of drugs to West Virginia over a period of two years.

