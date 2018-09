By The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California judge rejects plea deals for 2 men charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly 2016 warehouse fire.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California judge rejects plea deals for 2 men charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly 2016 warehouse fire.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.