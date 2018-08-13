202
Bus hits overpass at New Jersey station, several injured

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 2:36 pm 08/13/2018 02:36pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A bus hit an overpass at Newark, New Jersey’s Penn Station, peeling back part of its roof and injuring several passengers.

Officials say 46 people were aboard the bus, which was headed to New Jersey from Washington, when it hit the overpass at the entrance of the station late Sunday.

Authorities say “a number” of passengers suffered minor injuries, including 16 who were being treated at hospitals, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The bus was operated by Pennsylvania-based Liberty Coach. A company spokesman declined comment to The Associated Press on Monday.

The driver, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was cited for careless driving.

Passengers described a frightening scene in the moments after the crash.

Vijai Rupani told WABC TV in New York he was sleeping when the accident occurred and felt “a sudden jerk.”

